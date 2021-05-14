Savannah senior signs NLI to continue cheer career

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah senior Saige Eaton will continue cheering at the next level.
She signed her NLI to join the Northwest Missouri State cheer squad.
Eaton is a three-time All-American.
Savannah senior Saige Eaton will continue cheering at the next level. She signed her NLI to join the Northwest Missouri State cheer squad.
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah senior Saige Eaton will continue cheering at the next level.
She signed her NLI to join the Northwest Missouri State cheer squad.
Eaton is a three-time All-American.