Savannah softball enters postseason with high goals

The Savannah Savages softball team heads into the postseason with high expectations.

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 11:40 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages softball team heads into the postseason with high expectations.

"They want to be the best," Head coach Ashley Anderson said. 

Savannah travels to Kirksville Wednesday afternoon in Class 3 sectional round. 

Temperatures out the door this morning are in the 40s and as a weak disturbance works its way through the area, we could see a sprinkle or two but nothing more than that this morning. Temperatures this afternoon are going to be near average for this time of year.
