(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah softball heads to state for first time in program history after defeating Nevada, 11-0, Saturday.
The Savages set off this season with the goal of making it to state after coming up just short last season—losing in the Class 3 Quarterfinals.
The Savages have been on a tear since districts started. Savannah has scored 27 runs in four games and have allowed just five runs during that span.
Savannah will play the winner of Sullivan/St. Dominic Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. down in Springfield.
Related Content
- Savannah softball heads to state for 1st time in program history
- Savannah softball tops Nevada, heading to state tournament
- WATCH: Savannah baseball heads to state
- Savannah knocks off Kirksville to advance to state softball quarterfinals
- Savannah softball enters postseason with high goals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah and Smithville softball set for district championship
- Oak Grove takes down Savannah in comeback quarter final round for state softball
- WATCH: Savannah baseball embark on state sectionals
- Savannah Baseball advances to state semifinals
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
Scroll for more content...