Savannah softball heads to state for 1st time in program history

The Savannah softball heads to state for first time in program history after defeating Nevada, 11-0, Saturday.

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 4:21 PM
Updated: Oct 28, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah softball heads to state for first time in program history after defeating Nevada, 11-0, Saturday.

The Savages set off this season with the goal of making it to state after coming up just short last season—losing in the Class 3 Quarterfinals.

The Savages have been on a tear since districts started. Savannah has scored 27 runs in four games and have allowed just five runs during that span. 

Savannah will play the winner of Sullivan/St. Dominic Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. down in Springfield. 

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy before another storm system moves in, bringing us another round of rain late Tuesday night into Wednesday before changing over to a rain/snow mix then possibly all snow. Highs on Wednesday will only be in the upper 30s. There is still a lot of uncertainly with this forecast from the exact track to accumulations so keep it tuned to KQ2 as we near the event. It is possible that the area could see a few inches of accumulation with this system.
