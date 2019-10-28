Savannah softball heads to state for 1st time in program history

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah softball heads to state for first time in program history after defeating Nevada, 11-0, Saturday.

The Savages set off this season with the goal of making it to state after coming up just short last season—losing in the Class 3 Quarterfinals.

The Savages have been on a tear since districts started. Savannah has scored 27 runs in four games and have allowed just five runs during that span.

Savannah will play the winner of Sullivan/St. Dominic Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. down in Springfield.