Savannah softball tops Nevada, heading to state tournament

The Savannah softball team topped Nevada Saturday afternoon, 11-0, to make its first state appearance in program history.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah softball team topped Nevada Saturday afternoon, 11-0, to make its first state appearance in program history.

The Savages will play in Springfield Friday in the Class 3 State Semifinals. 

After a beautiful fall day with lots of sunshine and seasonable late October temperatures on Saturday, a cold front will be pushing through Sunday night that will knock temperatures back down into the 40s for Monday. We'll have sunshine once again during the day Sunday with highs into the middle 50s before clouds increase heading into the evening hours.
