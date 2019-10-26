Savannah softball tops Nevada, heading to state tournament

(SAVANNAH, Mo.)— The Savannah softball team topped Nevada Saturday afternoon, 11-0, to make its first state appearance in program history.
The Savages will play in Springfield Friday in the Class 3 State Semifinals.
