Savannah swim team finding success in first year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages added a new sports program this year—a swim team.

"I'd never figure there would be a swim program at Savannah, but now that there is, it's incredible," Savannah junior Zac Vega said.

The inaugural team features seven swimmers, some with previous competitive swimming experience and some that never have.

"We were starting at ground zero, so anything that we did was going to be great," Head coach Hunter Bailey said. "They have really proven themselves and worked extremely hard. We've been improving every single week, so they're hard work is paying off, which is super rewarding to me and them, especially."

Savannah's next meet takes place Oct. 23 down at Truman.