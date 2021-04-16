Savannah tabs Richman as next boys basketball coach

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah boys basketball team will have a new head coach next year. The Savages hired Jordan Richman earlier this week.

"I started to watch more and more of their, you know, sports not just basketball but you know, football and other sports as well," Richman said. "You know, you see they have tough kids there that play hard. They're hard-nosed. And I think that they're, you know, the style of kids they have really matched up with the style of coach I am really well and you know, that's something for me. It's really exciting to kind of go into that."

Richman was the head girls' basketball coach at Hamilton for the last six years.