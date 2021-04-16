Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Savannah tabs Richman as next boys basketball coach

The Savannah boys basketball team will have a new head coach next year. The Savages hired Jordan Richman earlier this week.

Posted: Apr 16, 2021 7:39 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah boys basketball team will have a new head coach next year. The Savages hired Jordan Richman earlier this week.

"I started to watch more and more of their, you know, sports not just basketball but you know, football and other sports as well," Richman said. "You know, you see they have tough kids there that play hard. They're hard-nosed. And I think that they're, you know, the style of kids they have really matched up with the style of coach I am really well and you know, that's something for me. It's really exciting to kind of go into that."

Richman was the head girls' basketball coach at Hamilton for the last six years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Clarinda
Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
44° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Falls City
Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
We have had rain off and on this Friday afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Scattered showers will continue off and on through the evening and overnight hours. A few showers could linger through the day Saturday but the rain will be lighter than today and much more scattered. Temperatures will slowly start to warm Sunday into Monday as sunshine returns and conditions start to dry out. Another cold front is headed our way Monday night and that will bring us a chance for rain and possibly some snow into Tuesday morning as the colder air surges into our area. Temperatures look to stay unseasonably cool through the rest of the next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories