(SAVANNAH, Mo) Savannah hosted the Benton Cardinals on Friday.

2nd quarter Savannah goes up by two possessions, and Cardinals driving the field with minutes left in the half, But Savannah's Truman Bodenhausen picks it off in the end zone to ensure a lead at halftime.

Second half was all Savannah as they go on to beat Benton 27-0.

Benton (1-4) will take on Maryville (4-1) at home in week 6, and Savannah (2-3) will travel to Cameron (1-4).