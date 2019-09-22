Clear

Savannah tops Lafayette in MEC showdown

The Savannah Savages topped the Lafayette Fighting Irish, 40-21, in a MEC showdown Friday night.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 12:54 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages topped the Lafayette Fighting Irish, 40-21, in a MEC showdown Friday night.

Other MEC scores: 

St. Pius 6     Maryville 62

Benton 17     Adrian 34

Chillicothe 42     Cameron 25

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
After a stormy & rainy night, we are continuing to deal with cloudy skies and some rain on this Sunday. By Sunday evening, most of the rain should be exiting the area. Highs on Sunday are going to be in the 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events