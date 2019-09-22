Savannah tops Lafayette in MEC showdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages topped the Lafayette Fighting Irish, 40-21, in a MEC showdown Friday night.
Other MEC scores:
St. Pius 6 Maryville 62
Benton 17 Adrian 34
Chillicothe 42 Cameron 25
