Clear

Savannah travels to Maryville for battle between MEC's top 2 teams

The Savannah Savages (6-1) will travel to Maryville (5-1) Friday night to take on the Spoofhounds in a showdown for the MEC Conference title.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 2:19 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS/MISSOURI)— The Savannah Savages (6-1) will travel to Maryville (5-1) Friday night to take on the Spoofhounds in a showdown for the MEC Conference title.

Here are other games across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday night: 

Suburban-Red

Liberty (3-4) at Central (0-7)

Midland Empire Conference

St. Pius (3-4) at Lafayette (4-3)

Benton (1-6) at Cameron (2-5)

Savannah (6-1) at Maryville (5-1)

Chillicothe (5-2) at Wyandotte (Kan.)

KCI

Mid-Buchanan (6-1) at West Platte (1-6)

Plattsburg (3-4) at Lathrop (7-0)

Hamilton (4-3) at Lawson (5-2)

East Buchanan (3-4) at North Platte (1-6)

GRC

Maysville (1-6) at Putnam County (4-3)

Polo (0-7) at Trenton (0-7)

Milan (3-4) at South Harrison (7-0)

Gallatin (6-1) at Princeton (6-1)

Non-Conference

St. Mary's Academy (Kan.) at St. Joseph Christian (0-5)

8-Man GRC

King City (2-5) at Albany (4-3)

North Andrew (5-2) at Worth County (5-2)

275 Conference

DeKalb (3-4) at Mound City (5-2)

Rock Port (4-3) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-4)

Northwest Nodaway (1-6) at Southwest Livingston (6-1)

Platte Valley (2-5) at Stewartsville (1-6)

Non-Conference

Liberal (5-2) at Appleton City (7-0) 

Bishop LeBlond (1-5) at Braymer (0-7)

Chilhowee (0-7) at Drexel (5-2) 

Pattonsburg (7-0) at North Shelby (6-1)

Norborne (3-4) at Northwest Hughesville (1-6)

Osceola (4-3) at Orrick (5-2)

KC East Christian (Kan.) at Rich Hill (3-4)

Stanberry (2-5) at East Atchison (7-0)

Kansas 

Doniphan West (2-4) at Blue Valley (1-5)

Atchison (2-4) at Basehor-Linwood (3-3)

Maur Hill-Mount Academy (5-1) at Pleasant Ridge (3-3)

Riverside (4-2) at Horton (0-6)

Lyndon (6-0) at Troy (2-4)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories