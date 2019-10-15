Savannah travels to Maryville for battle between MEC's top 2 teams

(KANSAS/MISSOURI)— The Savannah Savages (6-1) will travel to Maryville (5-1) Friday night to take on the Spoofhounds in a showdown for the MEC Conference title.

Here are other games across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday night:

Suburban-Red

Liberty (3-4) at Central (0-7)

Midland Empire Conference

St. Pius (3-4) at Lafayette (4-3)

Benton (1-6) at Cameron (2-5)

Savannah (6-1) at Maryville (5-1)

Chillicothe (5-2) at Wyandotte (Kan.)

KCI



Mid-Buchanan (6-1) at West Platte (1-6)

Plattsburg (3-4) at Lathrop (7-0)

Hamilton (4-3) at Lawson (5-2)

East Buchanan (3-4) at North Platte (1-6)

GRC

Maysville (1-6) at Putnam County (4-3)

Polo (0-7) at Trenton (0-7)

Milan (3-4) at South Harrison (7-0)

Gallatin (6-1) at Princeton (6-1)

Non-Conference

St. Mary's Academy (Kan.) at St. Joseph Christian (0-5)

8-Man GRC



King City (2-5) at Albany (4-3)

North Andrew (5-2) at Worth County (5-2)

275 Conference

DeKalb (3-4) at Mound City (5-2)

Rock Port (4-3) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-4)

Northwest Nodaway (1-6) at Southwest Livingston (6-1)

Platte Valley (2-5) at Stewartsville (1-6)

Non-Conference

Liberal (5-2) at Appleton City (7-0)

Bishop LeBlond (1-5) at Braymer (0-7)

Chilhowee (0-7) at Drexel (5-2)

Pattonsburg (7-0) at North Shelby (6-1)

Norborne (3-4) at Northwest Hughesville (1-6)

Osceola (4-3) at Orrick (5-2)

KC East Christian (Kan.) at Rich Hill (3-4)

Stanberry (2-5) at East Atchison (7-0)

Kansas

Doniphan West (2-4) at Blue Valley (1-5)

Atchison (2-4) at Basehor-Linwood (3-3)

Maur Hill-Mount Academy (5-1) at Pleasant Ridge (3-3)

Riverside (4-2) at Horton (0-6)

Lyndon (6-0) at Troy (2-4)