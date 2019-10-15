Savannah travels to Maryville for battle between MEC's top 2 teams

(KANSAS/MISSOURI)— The Savannah Savages (6-1) will travel to Maryville (5-1) Friday night to take on the Spoofhounds in a showdown for the MEC Conference title.
Here are other games across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday night:
Suburban-Red
Liberty (3-4) at Central (0-7)
Midland Empire Conference
St. Pius (3-4) at Lafayette (4-3)
Benton (1-6) at Cameron (2-5)
Savannah (6-1) at Maryville (5-1)
Chillicothe (5-2) at Wyandotte (Kan.)
KCI
Mid-Buchanan (6-1) at West Platte (1-6)
Plattsburg (3-4) at Lathrop (7-0)
Hamilton (4-3) at Lawson (5-2)
East Buchanan (3-4) at North Platte (1-6)
GRC
Maysville (1-6) at Putnam County (4-3)
Polo (0-7) at Trenton (0-7)
Milan (3-4) at South Harrison (7-0)
Gallatin (6-1) at Princeton (6-1)
Non-Conference
St. Mary's Academy (Kan.) at St. Joseph Christian (0-5)
8-Man GRC
King City (2-5) at Albany (4-3)
North Andrew (5-2) at Worth County (5-2)
275 Conference
DeKalb (3-4) at Mound City (5-2)
Rock Port (4-3) at South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (3-4)
Northwest Nodaway (1-6) at Southwest Livingston (6-1)
Platte Valley (2-5) at Stewartsville (1-6)
Non-Conference
Liberal (5-2) at Appleton City (7-0)
Bishop LeBlond (1-5) at Braymer (0-7)
Chilhowee (0-7) at Drexel (5-2)
Pattonsburg (7-0) at North Shelby (6-1)
Norborne (3-4) at Northwest Hughesville (1-6)
Osceola (4-3) at Orrick (5-2)
KC East Christian (Kan.) at Rich Hill (3-4)
Stanberry (2-5) at East Atchison (7-0)
Kansas
Doniphan West (2-4) at Blue Valley (1-5)
Atchison (2-4) at Basehor-Linwood (3-3)
Maur Hill-Mount Academy (5-1) at Pleasant Ridge (3-3)
Riverside (4-2) at Horton (0-6)
Lyndon (6-0) at Troy (2-4)
