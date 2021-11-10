Clear
Savannah's Bruner heading to Pittsburg State to play softball

Savannah senior Ella Bruner made it official Wednesday morning, signing her National Letter of Intent to attend and play softball at Pittsburg State University.

Posted: Nov 10, 2021 9:49 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah senior Ella Bruner made it official Wednesday morning, signing her National Letter of Intent to attend and play softball at Pittsburg State University.

Pittsburg State is just a few hours south of Savannah and that's one of the reasons why Bruner chose the Gorillas, but also because she wants to be a part of the culture.

"Just being one of the team leaders and learning how to work with other girls," Bruner said. "I also want to know how to work with their personalities."

Bruner was a part of two Savannah teams that made it to the Class 3 Final Four in 2019 and 2020.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will be possible as we go through tonight and early tomorrow morning. A thunderstorm or two could be on the strong to severe side. Rain will move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 30s. The rest of the work week into the weekend looks to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 50s on Thursday before falling into the 40s on Friday through the weekend.
