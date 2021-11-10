Savannah's Bruner heading to Pittsburg State to play softball

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah senior Ella Bruner made it official Wednesday morning, signing her National Letter of Intent to attend and play softball at Pittsburg State University.

Pittsburg State is just a few hours south of Savannah and that's one of the reasons why Bruner chose the Gorillas, but also because she wants to be a part of the culture.

"Just being one of the team leaders and learning how to work with other girls," Bruner said. "I also want to know how to work with their personalities."

Bruner was a part of two Savannah teams that made it to the Class 3 Final Four in 2019 and 2020.