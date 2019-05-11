(SAVANNAH, Mo.) — Former All-State and All-Conference defensive lineman for Savannah High School, Jayce Cox, signed his letter of intent to play college football at MidAmerica Nazarene Friday morning.
For Cox, it's a dream come true to be able to play college football.
"I mean it's very exciting," Cox said. "I've been thinking of this day since I was 6, 7, [years old] playing bantam football so it's pretty exciting."
Cox plans to study computer science while at MNU.
Related Content
- Savannah's Jayce Cox signs to MNU
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops LeBlond
- East-Buch tops Savannah 63-44
- Pigskin Preview: Savannah ready for week one
- Savannah ready for MEC showdown with Maryville
- HIGHLIGHTS: Benton boys cruise past Savannah
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah tops Benton in MEC play
- Pony Express championship features Savannah and Benton
- HIGHLIGHTS: Savannah wins Pony Express Tournament
- Savannah baseball keeps winning ways going
Scroll for more content...