Savannah's Jayce Cox signs to MNU

Former All-State and All-Conference defensive lineman for Savannah High School, Jayce Cox, signed his letter of intent to play college football at MidAmerica Nazarene Friday morning.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

For Cox, it's a dream come true to be able to play college football.

"I mean it's very exciting," Cox said. "I've been thinking of this day since I was 6, 7, [years old] playing bantam football so it's pretty exciting."

Cox plans to study computer science while at MNU.

