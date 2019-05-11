Savannah's Jayce Cox signs to MNU

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) — Former All-State and All-Conference defensive lineman for Savannah High School, Jayce Cox, signed his letter of intent to play college football at MidAmerica Nazarene Friday morning.

For Cox, it's a dream come true to be able to play college football.

"I mean it's very exciting," Cox said. "I've been thinking of this day since I was 6, 7, [years old] playing bantam football so it's pretty exciting."

Cox plans to study computer science while at MNU.