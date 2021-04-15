Clear
Savannah's Schneider signs NLI to high jump at Navy

Savannah senior Ben Schneider signed his National Letter of Intent Thursday to continue his high jumping career at Navy.

Posted: Apr 15, 2021 3:57 PM
Updated: Apr 15, 2021 4:09 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah senior Ben Schneider signed his National Letter of Intent Thursday to continue his high jumping career at Navy.

Schneider is one of the best high jumpers in the state and has cleared 6'10".

He said the process to choose the right school was all about long-term goals and wanting to also serve his country.

"I knew that I wanted to have something to do, just make something bigger than just myself," Schneider said. "The Navy has the ability to do that. The coaching staff will help me push potentially to go to the next level, hopefully, that's the goal."

Schneider said his goal for his high school senior season is to win state and jump 7'.

