Savannah's season ends in Class 3 quartefinals

(ODESSA, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages made a run to the Class 3 quarterfinals this year before losing to Odessa, 53-31, Saturday.
Savannah finishes the season 10-3.
The Savages captured their first district title since 2011.
This year's senior class went 1-9 in 2016 as freshmen and finished 2019 with a 10-3 record.
