Savannah's season ends in Class 3 quartefinals

The Savannah Savages made a run to the Class 3 quarterfinals this year before losing to Odessa, 53-31, Saturday.

Posted: Nov 23, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ODESSA, Mo.)— The Savannah Savages made a run to the Class 3 quarterfinals this year before losing to Odessa, 53-31, Saturday.

Savannah finishes the season 10-3.

The Savages captured their first district title since 2011. 

This year's senior class went 1-9 in 2016 as freshmen and finished 2019 with a 10-3 record. 

After a really nice but cool fall day on Saturday, a much warmer day is ahead for Sunday.
