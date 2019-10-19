Clear
Scotties struggle with Garden City at home

HCC football loses big 37-7 to GCCC.

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 11:19 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

HIGHLAND, Ks. - The No. 12 Highland Community College football team hosted the No. 8 Garden City BroncBusters Saturday in a top 25 showdown at Porter Family Stadium losing 37-7.

The Scotties were carrying strong momentum going into this game after beating then ranked No. 1 Hutchison CC 29-27.

Highland allowed 435 total yards and 21 first downs on defense which gave Garden City long drives and control throughout the game.
Highland will be on the road next Saturday to take on Dodge City CC with kick off set for 1 p.m.

We'll have clear skies & calm winds overnight. We could see some patchy fog develop by early Sunday morning with lows in the 40s. We'll continue to see warm temperatures and some sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. A cold front is forecast to move through late Sunday evening bringing in rain.
