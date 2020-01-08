Scotties women's basketball staff placed on leave, school investigating possible violations

(HIGHLAND, Kan.)— Highland Scotties' women's head basketball coach BJ Smith and his staff have been placed on leave.

Smith is in his ninth season as the head coach at Highland. He led the Scotties to a 35-1 season in the 2017-18 season. The Scotties finishes third at the NJCAA Division II National tournament. Smith owns two KJCCC titles, three Region titles, and three National tournament appearances while at Highland.

Highland Community College has released a statement regarding the situation.

"We can confirm we have notified the NJCAA of possible violations. We are investigating the alleged violations and will not comment further until the investigation is complete."

Assistant men's basketball coach Jon Oler will serve as the interim head coach.