Scotties women's basketball staff placed on leave, school investigating possible violations

Highland Scotties' women's head basketball coach BJ Smith and his staff have been placed on leave. The school has notified the NJCAA of possible violations.

Posted: Jan 8, 2020 6:51 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(HIGHLAND, Kan.)— Highland Scotties' women's head basketball coach BJ Smith and his staff have been placed on leave.

Smith is in his ninth season as the head coach at Highland. He led the Scotties to a 35-1 season in the 2017-18 season. The Scotties finishes third at the NJCAA Division II National tournament. Smith owns two KJCCC titles, three Region titles, and three National tournament appearances while at Highland. 

Highland Community College has released a statement regarding the situation. 

"We can confirm we have notified the NJCAA of possible violations. We are investigating the alleged violations and will not comment further until the investigation is complete."

Assistant men's basketball coach Jon Oler will serve as the interim head coach. 

Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri.
