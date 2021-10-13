Second Griffon Athletic Director finalist interviews on campus

(St. JOSEPH, Mo) The 2nd of the Missouri Western Athletic Director candidates was on campus Tuesday, pleading his case for the job.

“First of all it’s a great institution, a great Athletic Department, its in a great town and I think it has a great opportunity to continue to excel and be a big part of this community,” said Atheltic Director Finalist, Dwight Merilatt.

Dwight Merilatt currently serves as the Executive Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at Illinois State University, a Division I schol.

Merilatt believes he can do good things at Missouri Western by getting the community to rally behind the Griffons even more than they already do.

“We try to be involved in the community. We see that that engagement enables us to get different people on our campus which I think is so important that you get everyone from the community to come to your campus,” siad Merilatt.

He also was a General Manager of the Tampa Bay FireStix, a women's professional softball team in Florida.

While he does have experience in Division II, he does not have any in the MIAA yet, he believes that his prior experience will help him succeed at Missouri Western.

”I think my experiences at Division I Athletics transcend to Division II and I think those experiences may be something that hasn’t been seen here before but I feel positive about what I can bring to the table to advance the Griffons," said Merilatt.

Merilatt has been active in the community at his previous schools, and hopes to use that experience to lead the Griffons Athletics.

“And the support that the Missouri Western Athletic Department gets from the campus from the community seems to be a great fit for me and I look forward to continuing this conversation today," said Merilatt.