Second rankings for college football playoffs revealed, K-State remains in top 25 at No. 24

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The new college football playoff rankings came out Tuesday, and the LSU Tigers with their win on the road 46-41 against Alabama jumps them to the new No. 1 team in the country.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, both coming off dominant victories to remain unbeaten, while No. 4 Georgia edged No. 5 Alabama to break into the top four.

Kansas State remains in the top 25 despite losing in the final moments of the game to a then unranked Texas team Saturday 27-24. The Longhorns jump to No. 19 and the Wildcats drop eight spots to No. 24.

K-State plays West Virginia next at home in Manhattan with kick off set for 2:30.

College Football Playoff Rankings

1. LSU (9-0)

2. Ohio State (9-0)

3. Clemson (10-0)

4. Georgia (8-1)

5. Alabama (8-1)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Utah (8-1)

8. Minnesota (9-0)

9. Penn State (8-1)

10. Oklahoma (8-1)

11. Florida (8-2)

12. Auburn (7-2)

13. Baylor (9-0)

14. Wisconsin (7-2)

15. Michigan (7-2)

16. Notre Dame (7-2)

17. Cincinnati (8-1)

18. Memphis (8-1)

19. Texas (6-3)

20. Iowa (6-3)

21. Boise State (8-1)

22. Oklahoma State (6-3)

23. Navy (7-1)

24. Kansas State (6-3)

25. Appalachian State (8-1)