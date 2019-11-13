Second rankings for college football playoffs revealed, K-State remains in top 25 at No. 24

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The new college football playoff rankings came out Tuesday, and the LSU Tigers with their win on the road 46-41 against Alabama jumps them to the new No. 1 team in the country.
No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson, both coming off dominant victories to remain unbeaten, while No. 4 Georgia edged No. 5 Alabama to break into the top four.
Kansas State remains in the top 25 despite losing in the final moments of the game to a then unranked Texas team Saturday 27-24. The Longhorns jump to No. 19 and the Wildcats drop eight spots to No. 24.
K-State plays West Virginia next at home in Manhattan with kick off set for 2:30.
College Football Playoff Rankings
1. LSU (9-0)
2. Ohio State (9-0)
3. Clemson (10-0)
4. Georgia (8-1)
5. Alabama (8-1)
6. Oregon (8-1)
7. Utah (8-1)
8. Minnesota (9-0)
9. Penn State (8-1)
10. Oklahoma (8-1)
11. Florida (8-2)
12. Auburn (7-2)
13. Baylor (9-0)
14. Wisconsin (7-2)
15. Michigan (7-2)
16. Notre Dame (7-2)
17. Cincinnati (8-1)
18. Memphis (8-1)
19. Texas (6-3)
20. Iowa (6-3)
21. Boise State (8-1)
22. Oklahoma State (6-3)
23. Navy (7-1)
24. Kansas State (6-3)
25. Appalachian State (8-1)
