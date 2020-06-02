Seven MIAA schools rank in top 25 for football attendance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The MIAA as a conference finds itself with seven schools ranking in the top 25 for football attendance in division II last fall, with Pittsburg State University coming in at No. 5 in the country.

"What we all know is that there is great football in the MIAA, I don't know that we would have this type of support if we didn't have programs that were winning and being successful at the national level," Mike Racy MIAA commissioner said.

Central Missouri (9), Missouri Western (13), and Washburn (14) all were ranked in the top 15. Northwest Missouri State (16), Fort Hays State (18), and Missouri Southern (25) claimed their spots on the back end of the rankings.

A big question for this upcoming football season is whether fans will be allowed to attend games, and other sporting events due to the potential spike in coronavirus numbers and effectively keeping people safe with social distancing. "We hope that fans are watching games again this fall, it would be great if we had fans in the stands and in our arenas to watch our student athletes compete," Racy said.

The commissioner also went on to say that “all fall sports will continue on like normal and will follow local health official guidelines along with NCAA decisions on games being played with fans.”

The first MIAA scheduled football games of the 2020 season are set to be played Thursday September 3.