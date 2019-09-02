Shady and Big Red back together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - LeSean "Shady" McCoy rejoins his former head coach Andy Reid. Only this time around they both will be part of Chiefs Kingdom.

McCoy was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, while Andy Reid was the head coach. In 2013, Reid took over the head coaching duties in Kansas City, and two years later McCoy was traded to the Buffalo Bills for linebacker Kiko Alonzo. McCoy is a six-time pro-bowler and has 10,606 career rushing yards.

During his time in Buffalo McCoy felt like he was going to get back to his Philly or "Big Red" roots at some point. ”I’m going home somewhere if it’s back home to Philadelphia or back home with Big Red it’s going to happen," Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy said. "We always stayed in touch, we always been friends, I knew it was going to be one of those two, so it worked out.”

Andy Reid said that he thinks McCoy will see the field on Sunday for game one of the regular season when the Chiefs travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.