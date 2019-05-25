Shar Whitten signs to Missouri Valley College

(ST. JOSEPH) — Shar Whitten put pen to paper Friday to sign with the Missouri Valley Women's wrestling program. She was a mainstay on the Lafayettte girl's wrestling team, wrestling all four-years of her high school career.

That includes the inagural girls season in the state of Missouri. Whitten was the first girls wrestling state-qualifier in Lafayette History. Whitten is excited to continue to wrestle and attend Missouri Valley College.

"I'm ready to stay fit and learn and hang out with friends and get close with a lot of people since since it's a smaller school," Whitten said.

She joins Benton's Brooke-Lynn Rush as another wrestler from St. Joseph wrestling on the Missouri Valley College wrestling team. Both Rush and Whitten helped lead the charge in growing the sport of girl's wrestling in St. Joseph.

"With me leaving a legacy it feels good," Whitten said. "I would love to have people enjoy what I did and maybe go to state-bound too. It's a great feeling."