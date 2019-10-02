Showdown in Faucett headlines Week 6 of high school Football

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The KQ2 Game of the Week features Mid-Buchanan (4-1) hosting East Buchanan (3-2).
Here is the full slate of games across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Friday night:
11-Man (Missouri)
Suburban Red
Central (0-5) at Lee's Summit (2-3)
MEC
Lafayette (3-2) at Chillicothe (4-1)
Maryville (4-1) at Benton (0-5)
Savannah (4-1) at Cameron (2-3)
St. Joseph Christian (0-3) at St. Pius (2-3) (Non-Conference)
KCI
East Buchanan (3-2) at Mid-Buchanan (4-1)
Lathrop (5-0) at Lawson (4-1)
Plattsburg (3-2) at Hamilton (2-3)
West Platte (1-4) at North Platte (0-5)
GRC
Gallatin (5-0) at South Harrison (5-0)
Maysville (0-5) at Polo (0-5)
Trenton (0-5) at Milan (2-3)
Princeton (4-1) at Putnam County (3-2)
8-man Missouri
Liberal (3-2) at LeBlond (1-3)
GRC
Braymer (0-5) at Albany (3-2)
North Andrew (3-2) at Stanberry (2-3)
Rich Hill (2-3) at Pattonsburg (5-0) (Non-conference)
Orrick (4-1) at Worth County (4-1) (Non-conference)
275
North-West Nodaway (0-5) at DeKalb (2-3)
Mound City (4-1) at East Atchison (5-0)
Rock Port (3-2) at King City (1-4) (Non-conference)
South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-3) at Stewartsville (1-4)
Southwest Livingston (4-1) at Platte Valley (1-4)
Other games
Osceola (3-2) at Norborne (2-3)
North Shelby (4-1) at Chilhowee (0-5)
Drexel (4-1) at Northwest Hughesville (1-4)
Appleton City (5-0) at Pleasanton, Kan.
Kansas
Centralia (3-1) at Troy (2-2)
Riverside (3-1) at Atchison County (1-3)
Maur Hill (3-1) at Horton (0-4)
Doniphan West (0-4) at Linn (0-4)
Wyandotte (2-1) at Atchison (1-3)
