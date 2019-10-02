Clear

Showdown in Faucett headlines Week 6 of high school Football

The KQ2 Game of the Week features Mid-Buchanan (4-1) hosting East Buchanan (3-2).

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The KQ2 Game of the Week features Mid-Buchanan (4-1) hosting East Buchanan (3-2).

Here is the full slate of games across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Friday night: 

11-Man (Missouri)

Suburban Red

Central (0-5) at Lee's Summit (2-3)

MEC

Lafayette (3-2) at Chillicothe (4-1)

Maryville (4-1) at Benton (0-5)

Savannah (4-1) at Cameron (2-3)

St. Joseph Christian (0-3) at St. Pius (2-3) (Non-Conference)

KCI

East Buchanan (3-2) at Mid-Buchanan (4-1)

Lathrop (5-0) at Lawson (4-1) 

Plattsburg (3-2) at Hamilton (2-3)

West Platte (1-4) at North Platte (0-5)

GRC

Gallatin (5-0) at South Harrison (5-0) 

Maysville (0-5) at Polo (0-5)

Trenton (0-5) at Milan (2-3)

Princeton (4-1) at Putnam County (3-2)

8-man Missouri

Liberal (3-2) at LeBlond (1-3)

GRC

Braymer (0-5) at Albany (3-2)

North Andrew (3-2) at Stanberry (2-3)

Rich Hill (2-3) at Pattonsburg (5-0) (Non-conference)

Orrick (4-1) at Worth County (4-1) (Non-conference)

275

North-West Nodaway (0-5) at DeKalb (2-3)

Mound City (4-1) at East Atchison (5-0)

Rock Port (3-2) at King City (1-4) (Non-conference)

South Holt/Nodaway-Holt (2-3) at Stewartsville (1-4)

Southwest Livingston (4-1) at Platte Valley (1-4)

Other games

Osceola (3-2) at Norborne (2-3)

North Shelby (4-1) at Chilhowee (0-5)

Drexel (4-1) at Northwest Hughesville (1-4)

Appleton City (5-0) at Pleasanton, Kan. 

Kansas

Centralia (3-1) at Troy (2-2)

Riverside (3-1) at Atchison County (1-3)

Maur Hill (3-1) at Horton (0-4)

Doniphan West (0-4) at Linn (0-4)

Wyandotte (2-1) at Atchison (1-3)

