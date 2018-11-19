Showtime in Hollywood Kansas City Chiefs take on L.A. Rams

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- The Kansas City Chiefs may have their toughest game yet as they travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams who are (9-1) and have three MVP candidates on their team to Kansas City's one with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

This will be the first time since the 1970 merger that the NFL'S leader in pass yards and touchdowns faces the leader in scrimmage yards and touchdowns.

Both offenses are high powered with the Rams ranked No. 1 and the Chiefs No. 2 in the NFL in total offense. Scoring the football, the Chiefs are ranked No.1 and the Rams are ranked No. 2.

As much buzz are there is about the offenses, both teams' defenses have been what many-have talked about.

The Rams have two of the top ten defensive linemen in the NFL with Aaron Darnold and Ndamukong Suh. Darnold leads the league in sacks at 12.5.

The Chiefs defense has been playing their best football over the last five games. Although the Chiefs are still giving up a lot of yards, they have 11 interceptions which is fourth in the NFL, and outside linebacker Dee Ford has nine sacks on the year which is also tied for fourth.

Although this isn't a division or conference game a lot is riding on this one, as the NFL's MVP race and Superbowl implications are on the line. Expect a lot of offense and big plays being made throughout the game.

Kick-off is set for 7:15.