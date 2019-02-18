Sights and sounds of Griffon head coach Sundance Wicks

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - This is head coach Sundance Wicks first year being the head coach of the men's basketball team at Missouri Western.
Coach Wicks has the Griffons in position to make the MIAA conference tournament and has brought a new culture and energy to this MWSU basketball program.
