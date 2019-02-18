Clear

Sights and sounds of Griffon head coach Sundance Wicks

Missouri Western first year head coach Sundance Wicks mic'd up.

Posted: Feb. 17, 2019 11:57 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - This is head coach Sundance Wicks first year being the head coach of the men's basketball team at Missouri Western.

Coach Wicks has the Griffons in position to make the MIAA conference tournament and has brought a new culture and energy to this MWSU basketball program.


