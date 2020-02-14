Clear
Small's 30-point night leads Central against Platte County

Central junior Will Small put up 30 points in the win against Platte County Friday night.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 10:07 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central boys' basketball team topped Platte County Friday night, 66-59. 

Junior guard Will Small put up 30 points in the win.

Central travels to Park Hill South next Tuesday.

Temperatures start to rebound overnight but will continue to rise through the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures will stay between the 30s and 40s for the rest of the week.
