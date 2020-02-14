(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Central boys' basketball team topped Platte County Friday night, 66-59.
Junior guard Will Small put up 30 points in the win.
Central travels to Park Hill South next Tuesday.
Related Content
- Small's 30-point night leads Central against Platte County
- West Platte Athlete Competes In Junior Olympics
- WATCH: Highlights from North Platte Invitational
- Mound City Panthers headline North Platte Invitational
- Mound City wins North Platte Invitational Championship
- Lions split doubleheader with North Platte Monday
- East Buchanan defeats North Platte in district showdown
- West Platte outlasts Cardinals in KCI Tournament consolation game
- Platte Valley grabs two non-conference wins Thursday against Cardinals
- Dragons come back to beat West Platte in KCI showdown
Scroll for more content...