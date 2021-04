(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Smithville outlasted the Benton Cardinals Monday afternoon in the opening round of the Pony Express Tournament, 10-7.

Benton was able to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh to potentially come back, but Smithville was able to hold off the Cardinals.

Smithville will play Savannah at 4:30 Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium in the tournament semifinals and Benton will play Northeast at 4:30 Wednesday at Bartlett Park.