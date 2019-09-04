Soler sets new Royals home run record in win over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals truly gave the fans something to cheer about Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers as Jorge Soler set the new single season home run record at 39 home runs for the Royals. The home run also gave Soler 100 RBI's on the season, becoming the first Royal to cross the century mark since Eric Hosmer in 2016.

Also adding to the excitement of the new home run record, Ryan O'Hearn came into the game to pinch-hit, hitting a game-ending home run in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Royals to a 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Jacob Junis gets the start for the Royals in their next match-up Wednesday. Junis has a (7-1) record and 59 strikeouts against the Tigers which is his most wins and strikeouts against any team.