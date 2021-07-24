Clear
Source: Missouri Western’s Josh Looney to be named North Alabama AD

Missouri Western vice-president of intercollegiate athletics Josh Looney will be heading to North Alabama, per sources.

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 10:23 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 12:11 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western vice-president of intercollegiate athletics will be heading to North Alabama, per sources.

Multiple sources said Looney has taken the job with the soon-to-be Division I school in Florence, Alabama. 

Reports surfaced Friday that Looney had been chosen as the Lions' next AD. The Times Daily reported Looney was a finalist earlier this month.

No official announcement has been made by Missouri Western, North Alabama, or Looney.

Looney was hired at Missouri Western in July 2017.

Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Heat index values will be between 105-107. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12pm-8pm on Saturday. Much of the same in store for Sunday with the slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
