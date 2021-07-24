Source: Missouri Western’s Josh Looney to be named North Alabama AD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western vice-president of intercollegiate athletics will be heading to North Alabama, per sources.

Multiple sources said Looney has taken the job with the soon-to-be Division I school in Florence, Alabama.

Reports surfaced Friday that Looney had been chosen as the Lions' next AD. The Times Daily reported Looney was a finalist earlier this month.

No official announcement has been made by Missouri Western, North Alabama, or Looney.

Looney was hired at Missouri Western in July 2017.