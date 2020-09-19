Sources: MIAA presidents vote leaves fall football in the hands of individual schools, Western pursuing game opportunities

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to multiple sources around the MIAA and a report from Topeka Capital-Journal reporter Rafael Garcia, university presidents took a vote that ended in a 5-5 tie Thursday. Sources around the league said that there were two presidents not present to vote.

Garcia's report said Washburn president Jerry Farley told the Board of Regents that he was surprised by the proposal failing. He believed universities would move toward letting football play four games this fall and that just Washburn and Emporia State were hesitant.

The 5-5 draw means the motion failed to get a majority in favor of independent schedules, but according to sources, the door remains open for teams to still possibly play because the NCAA has not prevented it.

With the news coming down from the MIAA presidents, Missouri Western is not commenting publicly, but a source close to the athletic department said Missouri Western is committed to playing football this fall and it is a near certainty that it will happen.

If the Griffons move forward with trying to play games this fall, the school will join others across Division II and the country going against what conferences have done.