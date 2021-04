(OSBORN, Mo.) It took extra innings Friday night, but the South Harrison Bulldogs able to pull out a 10-8 win against Stewartsville/Osborn.

The Wildcards trailed 8-6 in the bottom of the sixth but scored two runs to tie the game at 8-8. After a scoreless seventh inning, South Harrison plated two runs in the top of the eighth and didn't allow a Wildcards' comeback.

The game marked the first game at the Osborn ballpark for the Wildcards during their inaugural season.