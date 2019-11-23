Clear

Southwest Livingston outlasts Panthers, will play Mound City for 8-man state title

Southwest Livingston outlasted Pattonsburg Saturday afternoon, 74-68, in the 8-man semifinals.

Posted By: Chris Roush

(LUDLOW, Mo.)— Southwest Livingston outlasted Pattonsburg Saturday afternoon, 74-68, in the 8-man semifinals.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-0 lead, but Pattonsburg fought back into it.

Southwest Livingston picked off Panthers quarterback Steven Willhite on the final drive of the game. 

Southwest Livingston will take on Mound City next Saturday for the 8-man state championship in Columbia, Mo. at 11 a.m.

After a really nice but cool fall day on Saturday, a much warmer day is ahead for Sunday.
