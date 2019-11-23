Southwest Livingston outlasts Panthers, will play Mound City for 8-man state title

(LUDLOW, Mo.)— Southwest Livingston outlasted Pattonsburg Saturday afternoon, 74-68, in the 8-man semifinals.

The Wildcats jumped out to a 20-0 lead, but Pattonsburg fought back into it.

Southwest Livingston picked off Panthers quarterback Steven Willhite on the final drive of the game.

Southwest Livingston will take on Mound City next Saturday for the 8-man state championship in Columbia, Mo. at 11 a.m.