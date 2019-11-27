Clear
Southwest Livingston eyeing first-ever 8-man football state title

Southwest Livingston will play in the 8-man state title game Saturday for just the second time in program history.

(LUDLOW, Mo.)— Southwest Livingston will play in the 8-man state title game Saturday for just the second time in program history.

The Wildcats defeated Pattonsburg in the semifinals last Saturday and will play Mound City Saturday at 11 a.m. in Columbia, Mo. at Faurot Field.

Southwest Livingston went one other time to the state title game—1990 and came away with a runner-up finish. 

A few rain and snow mix chances are possible on Thanksgiving morning, before changing over to all rain with highs in the 40s. Friday into the weekend is looking to be cloudy with rain chances likely. Friday is looking to be the better day for those chances. High temperatures Friday into Saturday will in the 50s.
