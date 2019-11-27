Southwest Livingston eyeing first-ever 8-man football state title

(LUDLOW, Mo.)— Southwest Livingston will play in the 8-man state title game Saturday for just the second time in program history.
The Wildcats defeated Pattonsburg in the semifinals last Saturday and will play Mound City Saturday at 11 a.m. in Columbia, Mo. at Faurot Field.
Southwest Livingston went one other time to the state title game—1990 and came away with a runner-up finish.
