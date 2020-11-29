Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Southwest Livingston tops Cardinals, wins first state championship in program history

The Southwest Livingston Wildcats defeated North Andrew in the 8-man state championship game Saturday afternoon to capture the program's first-ever state title.

Posted: Nov 29, 2020 10:34 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.)— The Southwest Livingston Wildcats defeated North Andrew in the 8-man state championship game Saturday afternoon to capture the program's first-ever state title.

In a battle of two of the top teams in 8-man football, the game was tied at 14 after the first quarter. In the second though, Southwest rattled off two touchdowns to take a 30-14 lead into halftime. 

The Cardinals tried to close the gap in the second half, but with sophomore running back Hayden Ecker going down with an injury in the first quarter and a double-digit deficit, North Andrew wasn't able to make the comeback. 

Southwest defeated the Cardinals, 52-34, to win the program's first state championship.

The Wildcats had previously made it to the state title game in 1990 and 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
A cold front will push through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Sunday morning, bringing strong winds and chilly temperatures with it. These winds will persist into Sunday evening, lingering overnight. Monday morning lows will dip into the low-to-mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. This will make for a chilly commute for the start of the work week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories