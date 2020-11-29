Southwest Livingston tops Cardinals, wins first state championship in program history

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.)— The Southwest Livingston Wildcats defeated North Andrew in the 8-man state championship game Saturday afternoon to capture the program's first-ever state title.

In a battle of two of the top teams in 8-man football, the game was tied at 14 after the first quarter. In the second though, Southwest rattled off two touchdowns to take a 30-14 lead into halftime.

The Cardinals tried to close the gap in the second half, but with sophomore running back Hayden Ecker going down with an injury in the first quarter and a double-digit deficit, North Andrew wasn't able to make the comeback.

Southwest defeated the Cardinals, 52-34, to win the program's first state championship.

The Wildcats had previously made it to the state title game in 1990 and 2019.