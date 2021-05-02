Clear
Special Olympic athletes return to competition with track meet, powerlifting competitions

For a lot of Special Olympic athletes, it's been more than a year since they last competed, but that all changed this weekend.

Posted: May 2, 2021 7:47 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For a lot of Special Olympic athletes, it's been more than a year since they last competed, but that all changed this weekend.

Special Olympics Missouri North held its annual track and field meet at Savannah Middle School Saturday and Hiddengym HQ hosted the powerlifting competition Sunday after COVID-19 cancelled the 2020 events.

During the pandemic, a lot of adult athletes weren't able to go out and compete or see their friends because of the restrictions and the same can be said for many school-aged athletes, too, but this weekend a welcoming return of competition and friendship.

