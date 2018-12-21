Clear

Split night for Cardinal and Indian girl's and boy's basketball

Cross town rival basketball double header ends in split for Central and Benton boys and girls.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 10:58 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo.- Big night for city basketball as Central high school played host to south side rival Benton Cardinals Friday night in a varsity double head for both girls and boy's basketball teams.

In the girl's match-up, Benton would lead at halftime 20-16, but would take over in the second half winning and win the game 50-28. The Cardinals stay undefeated on the year. 

For the boy's game, bit of a back and forth contest between both teams as Central would go up 28-21 to end the first half. The rest of the game belonged to the Indians as they would keep the win streak going over Benton to make it now four straight as Central gets the win 51-41. 

Benton girls next game will be in the Jefferson City Tournament 12/27 Jefferson City.

Benton boys next game will be against St. Pius X 1/3 Kansas City.

Central girls next game will be in the Neosho Tournament 12/26 Neosho.

Central boys next game will be in the William Jewell Tournament 12/26 in Kansas City.

