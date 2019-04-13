Clear

Spoofhounds outlast Irish with one run win

LHS loses to Maryville Friday in a battle with a one run win.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Lafayette Fighting Irish baseball team took on the Maryville Spoofhounds at Bartlett Park Friday afternoon losing in a shootout 11-10.

Lafayette pitcher Brayden Luikart had eight strikeouts in three innings from the mound then from the plate put up three RBI's. Luikart's performance wasn't enough as Maryville would score six runs in the sixth and seventh innings to secure the one-run win.

Lafayette's next game will be Monday against Smithville.

