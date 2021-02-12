Spoofhounds top Benton in MEC showdown Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds picked up a 20-point win against Benton Thursday night, 57-37.
Spoofhounds' Serena Sundell and Anastyn Pettlon put up 18 points each. Emily Cassavaugh added in 14.
Maryville is now 17-1.
The Maryville Spoofhounds picked up a 20-point win against Benton Thursday night, 57-37.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Maryville Spoofhounds picked up a 20-point win against Benton Thursday night, 57-37.
Spoofhounds' Serena Sundell and Anastyn Pettlon put up 18 points each. Emily Cassavaugh added in 14.
Maryville is now 17-1.