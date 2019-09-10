Clear

Spoofhounds volleyball top Cardinals

Benton volleyball loses at home to Maryville 2-0.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 9:04 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Benton Cardinals hosted the Maryville Spoofhounds Monday night losing to the Spoofhounds 2-0. Benton will play Savannah on Thursday, and Maryville will play on the road against Bishop Leblond. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. As for rain chances, there are some scattered on/off chances for Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events