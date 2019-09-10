Spoofhounds volleyball top Cardinals

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Benton Cardinals hosted the Maryville Spoofhounds Monday night losing to the Spoofhounds 2-0. Benton will play Savannah on Thursday, and Maryville will play on the road against Bishop Leblond.
