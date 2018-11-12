Sportsmanship shines during middle school basketball game

ROSENDALE, Mo. - Down’s Syndrome can often be seen as a limitation for people in life, but thanks to the North Andrew Junior High Basketball team, an act of sportsmanship helped one player, have no limits.

"Through the whole summer season, he never made a basket,” Platte Valley head coach Charlie Burch said. “He tried and tried and tired, he never made it."

On October 23rd, the Platte Valley junior high basketball team travelled to Rosendale for a game against North Andrew. Where an act of sportsmanship was displayed.

"One of his teammates was shooting free throws and I walked up to him. and I told him, I said we're going to get you a shot buddy and I gave him a fist bump,” North Andrew Player Collin Patterson said. "We spent the last couple of minutes of the game getting him a shot so he could make that."

Tony made his shot and it was the biggest moment of the night, regardless of the outcome of the game.

“I think that's powerful for the kids to realize that, while sports are awesome and they are fun to play, life is more important," North Andrew head coach Wade Bryson said.