Spring sports cancellation ends Savannah baseball deep run hopes

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The Savannah baseball team had high hopes for the 2020 season as they had one of the best runs in school history a year ago making it to the class 4 state semifinals.

The Savages had a senior class that has been playing together since they were in elementary school, and this seemed like the year to win it all. "It's very heart breaking for us seniors, we obviously had a great run last year and were looking to build upon that, and then the news to come out that we couldn’t do that is not really how we wanted to finish out our senior year," Savannah senior pitcher Braden Berry said.

Savannah would have returned eight of nine starters from last year’s roster and would have been favorites to repeat as conference and district champs. The Savages would have opened on the road for game one of the season against Chillicothe.