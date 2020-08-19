St. Joe Christian football ready for a good season

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Christian Lions football team enters their second season playing 11-man football after joining Northland Christian to be able to move up. "I feel like we made a lot progress and we still have a lot of progress that we can make." senior Aston Abron said.

The Lions struggled to be competitive in games last season which is to be expected when making a jump from 8 to 11-man football, but there is high hopes for this year’s team to be able to turn the corner and get wins down the stretch.

"I am looking forward to the season, I would like to see us win at least our first district game and just get some wins on the board for Northland and St. Joe." senior Zach Ferguson said.

The Lions will play Maysville week one of the season.