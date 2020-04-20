St. Joe Mustangs prepare for delayed season start

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Last week the M.I.N.K. league announced the delayed start to the season. The original start date was May 27 and is now set for June 15.

Typically the season lasts from the end of May to the middle of July. With the season not starting until mid-June, it is up in the air on how it will all unfold.

"I would imagine we are still going to stick with the same timeline, which would mean we would have to play a shortened season," says Mustangs general manager Ky Turner. "At the same time we don't know how many teams are going to be in the league come June 15th or July 1st because everyone has got to be able to have host families. They got to be able to have sponsors or some type of financial backing and it's a completely different time. We don't know what the league is going to look like."

There are many questions to be answered, but the Mustangs remain hopeful. Johnny Coy, manager of the Mustangs says his players are eager and ready.

"The brand new guys we're bringing in, the fans are going to love. They're hard workers, they play really well, they've put up good numbers in their shortened college season. They've heard so many good things about St. Joe because of the fans that they're really excited to get here," said Coy.

The Mustangs are looking to win their 7th M.I.N.K. league title, but this season is about playing for the love of the game.

Ky Turner says, "This really isn't a season so much for us about wins and losses, but more so of an opportunity to play."

Turner explains that he and the team just want the opportunity to go out there and play.