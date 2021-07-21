St. Joe native working to help next generation of athletes with baseball academy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Truman Marek started the Marek Baseball Academy right before the pandemic in 2020. It was slow to start, but it's quickly turned into dozens of baseball and softball players showing up for lessons.

"Just starting from scratch with what I've done since my early 20s, and trying to grow it," Marek said. "It's just about being involved in the community with baseball in a positive way."

Former Central baseball coach Brent Seifert stepped away from coaching to become an instructor at the academy to help grown the game with Marek.

As of July 2021, the academy instructs at least 100 baseball and softball players every week.