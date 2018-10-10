Clear

St. Joseph Christian Football earns the Anderson Ford Team of the Week

Posted: Oct. 9, 2018 11:28 PM

ST. JOSEPH — St. Joseph Christian Football earns the Anderson Ford Team of the Week following its win over previously undefeated Orrick. The Lions are back in action this Friday night at home against Braymer.

The rain is finally beginning to move out of northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas as our cold front & storm system is finally pushing through after giving us some severe weather and 5-7" of rain the last several days. Very cool but dry & cloudy conditions are expected for Wednesday before the sunshine makes a return on Thursday with highs below average in the middle 50s.
