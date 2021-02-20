Clear
St. Joseph Christian advances to district semifinals, Plattsburg moves on to next round

The St. Joseph Christian boys basketball team advanced to the Class 1 District 15 semifinals Saturday.

Posted: Feb 20, 2021 8:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(GRANT CITY, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian boys basketball team advanced to the Class 1 District 15 semifinals Saturday.

The Lions defeated Worth County in Class 1 District 15.

Here are full results from Saturday:

Class 1 District 15 (Boys)

#1 Winston has a bye.

#7 Union Star 30

#2 Stanberry 65

#6 DeKalb 27

#3 Pattonsburg 73

#5 St. Joseph Christian 70

#4 Worth County 53

Class 1 District 16 (Boys)

#1 Mound City has a bye.

#7 North Nodaway 24

#2 Platte Valley 58

#6 Nodaway-Holt 42

#3 Northeast Nodaway 60

#5 West Nodaway 68

#4 South Holt 63

Class 1 District 13

#1 Orrick has a bye.

#7 Breckenridge 20

#2 Southwest Livingston 59

#6 Santa Fe 55

#3 Hardin-Central 43

#5 Braymer 39

#4 Norborne 41

Class 2 District 16 (Boys)

#1 Bishop LeBlodn has a bye.

#7 King City 28

#2 North Andrew 74

#6 East Atchison 43

#3 Princeton 63

#5 Rock Port 48

#4 Albany 58

Class 2 District 15 (Boys)

#1 Mid-Buchanan has a bye.

#7 North Platte 0

#2 Gallatin 1

#6 Polo 20

#3 Plattsburg 47

#5 Maysville 57

#4 Stewartsville/Osborn 50

