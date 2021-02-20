St. Joseph Christian advances to district semifinals, Plattsburg moves on to next round

(GRANT CITY, Mo.) The St. Joseph Christian boys basketball team advanced to the Class 1 District 15 semifinals Saturday.
The Lions defeated Worth County in Class 1 District 15.
Here are full results from Saturday:
Class 1 District 15 (Boys)
#1 Winston has a bye.
#7 Union Star 30
#2 Stanberry 65
#6 DeKalb 27
#3 Pattonsburg 73
#5 St. Joseph Christian 70
#4 Worth County 53
Class 1 District 16 (Boys)
#1 Mound City has a bye.
#7 North Nodaway 24
#2 Platte Valley 58
#6 Nodaway-Holt 42
#3 Northeast Nodaway 60
#5 West Nodaway 68
#4 South Holt 63
Class 1 District 13
#1 Orrick has a bye.
#7 Breckenridge 20
#2 Southwest Livingston 59
#6 Santa Fe 55
#3 Hardin-Central 43
#5 Braymer 39
#4 Norborne 41
Class 2 District 16 (Boys)
#1 Bishop LeBlodn has a bye.
#7 King City 28
#2 North Andrew 74
#6 East Atchison 43
#3 Princeton 63
#5 Rock Port 48
#4 Albany 58
Class 2 District 15 (Boys)
#1 Mid-Buchanan has a bye.
#7 North Platte 0
#2 Gallatin 1
#6 Polo 20
#3 Plattsburg 47
#5 Maysville 57
#4 Stewartsville/Osborn 50