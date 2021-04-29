St. Joseph Christian dedicates baseball concession stand in memory of Terry Glidewell

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Christian administrators have been waiting a long time to properly dedicate the new baseball concession stand because it's in honor of a community member who passed away after a battle with ovarian cancer.

"It's an honor to remember Terry and it (concession stand) was something that the school needed as well," School administrator Danny Maggart said. "It was just a no-brainer that we were able to do this and just incredible that we are able to remember Terry in this way."

Terry Glidewell passed away in 2018 after a more than five-year battle with ovarian cancer, but while fighting cancer, she made sure to watch her son, Levi, play baseball.

"She was just so dedicated to Levi and to the school," Terry's husband Jeff Glidewell said.

Despite Terry's passing, the new baseball building serves as a reminder of just how much she meant to her family and the school.

"We have been surrounded by so many family and friends...these people have been a constant encouragement and have meant the world to me and just a small way to pay them back to," Jeff Glidewell said.