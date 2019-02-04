St. Joseph Christian announces co-op, moves to 11-man football in 2019

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Christian Lions will play 11-man football in 2019.

In the school's 20th year, the football program makes the jump from 8-man to the 11-man level.

The Lions will co-op with Northland Christian in 2019.

The combined enrollments of the schools place the co-op at the 11-man level of MSHSAA football.

St. Joseph Christian’s Troy Schenk brings 16 years of coaching experience, with 15 of those years at the college level, to the head coach position for the co-op. Northland Christian’s Jeff Rich will be serving as the assistant coach, with 17 years of coaching experience.

“I am beyond excited to have the Northland Christian Football Team co-oping with us here at St. Joseph Christian," Schenk said. "This whole process is a great fit for both schools. I understand there will be challenges along the way but have full confidence in both schools’ leadership to overcome those challenges. The goal is to have a football program that seeks to honor God and help to develop young men who will one day be great leaders, husbands, and fathers that love Jesus. I can say with great certainty that the football team at SJCS can hardly wait to welcome our new brothers from Northland Christian to the football family.”

Other assistant coaches will be assembled in the upcoming weeks. The co-op will keep the name of St. Joseph Christian School with an emphasis on the name “Christian” which is in the name of and is the identity of, both schools. St. Joseph Christian School will not be competing in the Grand River Conference in 11-man football for the 2019-2020 school year due to the schedule already being completed.