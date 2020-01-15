Clear

St. Joseph Mustangs offer to reimburse 'Bad Luck Chuck's' ticket from Sunday

The St. Joseph Mustangs have offered to reimburse 'Bad Luck Chuck's ticket from Sunday's AFC Divisional Round Chiefs game.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs have offered to reimburse 'Bad Luck Chuck's ticket from Sunday's AFC Divisional Round Chiefs game.

"Let's do something nice for this guy and took the ultimate sacrifice for his team and left the stadium early," Mustangs general manager Ky Turner said. 

The idea to reimburse Charles "Bad Luck Chuck" Penn came from Mustangs' owner Dan Gerson. 

