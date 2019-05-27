Clear
St. Joseph Mustangs ready for 2019 season

Posted: May. 27, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. - The St. Joseph Mustangs are eager to start the 2019 season after a last year's first round loss in the playoffs to the Clarinda A's 5-4. Johnny Coy returns as the Mustangs manager for his second season along with some key players in Joshua Lincoln and Jordan Maxson.

"I think we had one guy return from the previous year now we have 12 to 13 guys who return from the year before, and they know what to expect. The team chemistry is there already on the first day and that's something we struggled with last year," Mustang manager Johnny Coy said.

The Mustangs finished third in the MINK league north last year behind the Clarinda A's and eventual MINK league champs the Sedalia Bombers. The Mustangs have won the MINK league five times with the most recent championship in 2017.

Opening day is on Wednesday with the Mustangs taking on the Midwest A's. First pitch is set for 7:00.

