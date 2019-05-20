(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs will get their baseball bats from a different company this season—a local company.
Trevor Moss started Walkoff Wood Bat Company about four years ago and in that time, he has created almost 500 bats.
He's made bats for high school players like the Savannah Savages and college baseball players.
"I truly considered it a hobby and then it became more serious over time," Moss said.
The hobby became so serious that the company grew and now the St. Joseph Mustangs will use his bats this season.
"The effort and time he puts into each bat is really amazing," Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said.
Moss and Coy have been friends for a long time—playing baseball together growing up and now the two will team up once again this year.
On May 29th, Mustangs Opening Day, when Moss hears the crack of the bat, he'll know he's made an impact on the game.
Related Content
- St. Joseph Mustangs team up with local bat company
- St. Joseph Mustangs break attendance record for 2018
- Mustangs announce 2019 schedule
- Mustangs announce 2019 roster
- St. Joseph Mustangs to host 2019 MINK League All-Star Game
- Mustangs announce 2019 promotional schedule
- Mustangs use video to enhance fan interaction
- Mustangs Fall in Wild Card Game
- Women's Championship Golf In St. Joseph
- St. Joseph Christian Football earns the Anderson Ford Team of the Week