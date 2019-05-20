St. Joseph Mustangs team up with local bat company

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Mustangs will get their baseball bats from a different company this season—a local company.

Trevor Moss started Walkoff Wood Bat Company about four years ago and in that time, he has created almost 500 bats.

He's made bats for high school players like the Savannah Savages and college baseball players.

"I truly considered it a hobby and then it became more serious over time," Moss said.

The hobby became so serious that the company grew and now the St. Joseph Mustangs will use his bats this season.

"The effort and time he puts into each bat is really amazing," Mustangs manager Johnny Coy said.

Moss and Coy have been friends for a long time—playing baseball together growing up and now the two will team up once again this year.

On May 29th, Mustangs Opening Day, when Moss hears the crack of the bat, he'll know he's made an impact on the game.