Clear

St. Louis Blues win first Stanley Cup title, defeating Boston Bruins

The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 11:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

BOSTON (CNN) -- The St. Louis Blues won their first Stanley Cup in their 52-year history after defeating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday.

St. Louis took the series four games to three and is the second team in as many years to win the Stanley Cup for the first time, following the Capitals in 2017-18.

The Blues led 2-0 after the first period and added two more in the third. Goaltender Jordan Binnington stopped 32 of 33 shots.

With the win, the Blues ended the longest wait in NHL history -- 51 seasons -- for a team to win its first championship.

In January, St. Louis owned the worst record in the league.

The Blues haven't played in a Stanley Cup Final since 1970, when they also faced the Boston Bruins.

Before the game, Olympic gold-medalist gymnast Aly Raisman and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman wore Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz's jersey as they pumped up the Bruins crowd. The game took place in Boston. Ortiz was shot over the weekend in the Dominican Republic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
A few thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. There could be some heavy rain and small hail with the stronger storms. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s this evening.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events